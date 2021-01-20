Dr. Fauver, DDS new office to open Feb. 1 in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – Dr. Christopher Fauver, DDS is moving his well-respected family and cosmetic dentistry practice to Chester with more room for new technology and special equipment, air filtration and purification system, and expanded services and staff, including trained dental therapy dog Winston.

After more than 20 years in their Springfield location, and after years of looking for a new location, Dr. Fauver and staff have found their ideal new space in the former TD Bank building on Main Street in Chester. The layout of the building, generous parking, and central location all contributed to the appeal.

The new space, which was discovered for sale by Dr. Fauver’s wife Valerie, will allow the team to expand from four operatory rooms to six, and even accommodate a separate dedicated sterilization area with built-in lab, an expansion that will see his team grow from 8 to 11 employees.

His dog Winston is also a new official member of the team, one who is golden, furry, and loving, as well has having been trained as a top-notch dental therapy dog. Winston is ready to calm any patron who may need a little extra TLC during their visit.

The renovation includes wiring the latest internet technology, an extensive eight-stage air purification system, and a separate heated entrance check-in area to maintain strict Covid-19 protocols.

Dr. Fauver uses cutting-edge technology in his practice including: laser therapies that allow for the option of anesthesia-free procedures; a CAD system that produces crowns in one visit; a 3D printer and digital scanner so that dental aligners can be made in-house to help keep costs and wait times down; dental implant design services; and 3D imaging for sinuses and airways as well as a take-home sleep apnea kit to help flag potential concern and referral to a specialist.

Comprehensive dentistry and oral wellness will be continue to be a focus for Fauver who values the connection between oral health and the implications for health throughout the rest of the body.

The new office, located at 48 Main Street in Chester, is set to open Monday, Feb. 1. For details visit www.drchristopherfauver.com.