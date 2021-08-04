Depot Bridge gathering celebrates Streetscapes permanent flower boxes

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Cavendish residents gathered at Depot Bridge Wednesday afternoon, July 28 for a joint event that acknowledged those who supported the six-year bridge replacement project and to recognize Cavendish Streetscapes and their permanent flower boxes that will continue to beautify both sides of the bridge.

Cavendish Town Manager Brendan McNamara thanked residents for their patience over the six-year project and everyone who had supported the bridge replacement, which began before he took on the role of town manager, particularly thanking former Cavendish Town Manager Rich Svec and Randy Shimp.

Cavendish Streetscapes President Rolf van Schaik thanked the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association and the Cavendish Community Fund for their support of the Streetscape’s aim to provide permanent flower boxes along both sides of the bridge, which were planted by members Lisa Ewald and Doris Eddy.