Contracts extended for CAES and CTES principals

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Green Mountain Unified School District (GMUSD) School Board met on Thursday, April 17, and addressed several regular agenda items before going into an executive session. After an hour-long discussion, the board reemerged and announced they had approved two two-year contract extensions, for Emma Vastola, interim principal at Cavendish Town Elementary School (CTES), and Joanne “Joey” Blane, interim principal of Chester-Andover Elementary School (CAES).

According to Two Rivers Supervisory Union (TRSU) Superintendent Layne Millington, the terms for each of the temporary employees had been laid out in their contracts with TRSU. Millington commented, “The agreement [with regard to CTES] was clear and outlined in Emma’s contract: If both parties agree, by the end of April, her contract may be extended.”

“After the previous principal’s departure, the district conducted an extensive search…” Millington wrote. “A full committee interviewed the candidates and unanimously recommended Emma Vastola. The consensus was that if both sides felt it was a good match by the end of April, her contract would be extended. The fact that the board voted unanimously, including the members representing Cavendish, indicates that both sides see a solid match.”

Millington further stated, “This arrangement was also touched upon in an open forum with the community, who preferred this approach to avoid more potential turnover. The process was conducted properly and in good faith.”

Regarding Vastola’s qualifications, Millington commented, “[Vastola] has shown exceptional commitment to the district, and has earned the community’s blessing.”

Joanne “Joey” Blane is a former teacher at the Flood Brook School in Londonderry, and was brought in as interim principal at CAES in 2023. Millington remarked that “[Blane’s] contract has been extended due to her exceptional service and dedication to the district. This extension is well-deserved, and also reflects her commitment to the school’s future.”