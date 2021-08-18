Construction on Route 100 in Plymouth to cause closure for a month

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – Weekday commuters, out-of-state visitors, and residents local to Route 100 in Plymouth should anticipate a road closure projected for Aug. 30 through Sept. 26 this year.

Vermont Agency of Transportation has contracted Willey Earthmoving Corporation of Windsor, Vt., to replace two existing culverts along Vermont Route 100 between Plymouth and Bridgewater.

Culvert 114 is located approximately 1.7 miles south of the intersection of Route 100 and U.S. Route 4 in Bridgewater. Originally installed in 1971, the 66-foot structure has been rated level 3, or “serious” condition. Culvert 115, also installed in 1971, is an 80-foot structure located 1.4 miles south of the intersection of Routes 100 and 4. The culvert was rated level 4, or “poor” condition, and was also recommended for replacement.

The engineering study recommended a road closure of 28 days to complete construction of both bridges with an official detour for thru traffic via Vermont Route 100A.

The anticipated closure date for Route 100 is Aug. 30; however, AOT will send out an official date two weeks before the closure.

The official detour, heading north from Ludlow on Route 100, is to take Route 100A through Plymouth and connect with Route 4 to reconnect with Route 100 in Bridgewater. This detour is a total of 12.6 miles and an additional 17 minutes; drivers should plan accordingly for the duration of the project.

Routes 100 and 100A are also scheduled for paving this year. The projects have been contracted out to Pike Industries Inc. As of this week, Pike Industries is already working on Route 100A, preparing berm removal, ditching, and improving guardrails. When paving begins, drivers should expect alternating one-way traffic with automated flagger assistance devices.