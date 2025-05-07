Connecticut River Conservancy to celebrate tree-planting efforts, host film festival

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Connecticut River Conservancy (CRC) is hosting a special event in Bellows Falls, on Thursday, May 8, at 4 p.m., to commemorate the organization’s 100,000th tree planted along the Connecticut River watershed since 2012. Then, at 6:30 p.m., CRC will also host The Wild & Scenic Film Festival at the Bellows Falls Opera House, on The Square in Bellows Falls.

“This tree planting marks an important milestone in our ongoing commitment to the health of the Connecticut River,” said Rebecca Todd. Todd is the executive director of the CRC. “Every tree we plant is an investment in a healthier future for our communities, our wildlife, and generations to come. We’re proud to work alongside fabulous partners and volunteers to continue stewarding the watershed’s lands and waters.”

The ceremony will celebrate and feature the planting of a birch tree at the site of the recent Blake Higgins Dam removal project. The CRC staff will also talk about the program’s history, the environmental benefits of planting along the river shoreline, and the ongoing efforts to encourage and foster clean water, healthy habitats, and resilient communities throughout the Connecticut River watershed.

The CRC launched this restoration program in 2012, after the devastating environmental impacts Tropical Storm Irene caused along the Connecticut River in August of 2011. In the nearly 14 years since, the CRC has worked hard to plant native trees and shrubs throughout the Connecticut River watershed, including Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.

The planting of these shrubs and trees helps to revegetate riparian buffers and floodplain forests after ecological disturbances, as well as supporting cleaner water and flood resiliency. The CRC and partners conduct planting projects every spring and fall along the Connecticut River, to assist in filtering polluted runoff and help protect waterways from adjacent land use impacts.

“Planting native vegetation along riverbanks is one of the most effective ways we can protect and restore our rivers,” Ron Rhodes said. Rhodes is the director of programs at the Connecticut River Conservancy. “These riparian buffers improve water quality, stabilize river banks, capture carbon, reduce erosion, and create vital habitat for fish and wildlife. They also play a critical role in reducing the impacts of flooding.”

To be held on May 8, at 91 Paper Mill Road in Bellows Falls, the event will also feature local partners from the Vermont River Conservancy who will speak about the project site where the trees will be planted. Guests can also view the current conditions of the site where the Blake Higgins Dam once stood. A special guest will also be honored at the event, which begins at 4 p.m.

Following the tree-planting event, the CRC will host an evening of inspiring short films at the Bellows Falls Opera House with The Wild & Scenic Film Festival, which celebrates environmental stewardship, adventure, and the powerful connection we share with the natural world around us. The event will also feature guest speakers, raffle prizes, and refreshments. For more information about CRC’s film festival or tree planting event, please visit www.ctriver.org/events.