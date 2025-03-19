Community Closet continues clothing clearance

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Located at the Immanuel Episcopal Church in Bellows Falls, the Community Closet thrift store is a community service operated by the church year-round, that offers gently used women’s clothing to those in need.

The organizers at Community Closet have announced that through the end of April, they will be offering their special Bag Sale, in which a patron can fill a large, brown paper grocery bag (or any bag of similar size) full of clothes for a very low fee.

“They can fill up a bag with a variety of items; multiple pairs of pants, blouses, sweaters, shoes,” Nancy McAuliffe said in a recent interview. McAuliffe is the senior warden of the vestry at Immanuel Episcopal Church. “Whatever they can squash into that bag, they can have.”

The sale includes all adult winter clothes and all shoes through the month of April. Once the sale is complete at the end of April, Community Closet will again be accepting adult summer clothing that is clean and gently used, during store hours.

All proceeds from the Community Closet sales are returned to the community at the end of the year, with local grocery store gift cards given to families in need, and distributed through the Rockingham School Department. In 2024, the group donated $3,500 in Lisai’s Supermarket gift cards to individual families at Christmas time, the third consecutive year they have executed this wonderful program.

The Community Closet is located at 20 Church Street in Bellows Falls, and the thrift shop is open on Wednesday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. You can contact them by phone at 802-463-3100, by email at immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com, or mail at P. O. Box 64, Bellows Falls, VT 05101.