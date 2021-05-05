Chloe Jerman-Brown crowned 65th Apple Blossom Cotillion Queen

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The 65th Apple Blossom Cotillion took place at the Springfield Community Players Theater, under Covid guidelines, Saturday, May 1, and Chloe Jerman-Brown was announced as this year’s queen. She was escorted by Harry Valentin. Members of her court were selected and they are Anna Church, Skyler Congdon, Jordan Noyes, and Hannah Hallock.

The contestants selected Chloe Jerman-Brown and Sam Presch as Miss and Mr. Congeniality. The Directors’ Choice awards went to Victoria Otis and Sawyer Pippin. Nicholas Houghton received an award for selling the most “Apple Blossom Leaves” as part of the fundraising activities.

The musical theme for this year’s production was “I Feel Good.” Contestants and their escorts performed to “Let’s Twist Again,” “I Heard it Through the Grapevine,” “Hey Jude,” “I Got You” and “Great Balls of Fire.”

Early in the program, the 2020 Apple Blossom contestants and escorts were honored as their cotillion was canceled due to the onset of the pandemic over a year ago.

Other participants in this year’s cotillion included Molly Leonard, Victoria Otis, Kaelie Peoples, Hannah Presch, and Reilly Tennis. Escorts were Hayden Morancy, Cooper Harbeson, Nicholas Houghton, Tanner Gintof, Christopher Jeffers, Marshall Simpson, Sam Presch, Sawyer Pippin, and Dominic Bates.

Pam Church and Carrie Jewell returned as the co-directors of the cotillion. The Master of Ceremonies Larry Kraft received a tribute for his 20 years of service to the cotillion by Church and Jewell. Marie LaPlante volunteered, once again, to be the official photographer. SAPA TV was on hand to videotape the performance and will have the show for viewing on their channel and website.

Springfield Hospital and the cotillion production team are very grateful to the Springfield Community Players Theater and over 130 sponsors and volunteers who supported this event. The cotillion is a fundraiser for Springfield Hospital and the proceeds from this year’s event provide support for the Dr. E. Sherburne Lovell Health Career Award and the services of the hospital.