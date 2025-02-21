Chester reviews Town Meeting articles on sewer, solar

CHESTER, Vt. – To begin the Feb. 19 Chester Selectboard meeting, town manager Julie Hance announced to the board that a grant had been approved to fund a housing feasibility study focused on 139 acres of town-owned land “just south of town.” Hance informed those present that a community meeting would be held on Tuesday, March 18, from 4-7 p.m., at the Chester Town Hall, for the purpose of “gauging feedback from the community on even the concept of a housing development down there.”

Next, the board moved to appoint an assistant zoning administrator, who will assist and fill in for planning and zoning administrator Preston Bristow when necessary. The board noted that Planning Commission Chair Hugh Quinn was already fulfilling these duties when appropriate, and officially appointed Quinn to the assistant zoning administrator position.

The board then also heard two presentations on projects to be presented to the voters as articles at Town Meeting. The first of these was on the replacement of several sewer force mains in town, as well as a pump station on First Avenue. Naiomi Johnson, of Dufresne Group, explained to the board that the mains and pump station had been installed in the 1970s, and were now nearing a half-century of service. She also said that the pump station is in a flood zone, and was entirely inundated during the July 2023 flooding. New federal guidelines require pump stations to be located above the water level of a 500-year flood, a determination made by FEMA during flood insurance studies in the 1970s.

The article on the Town Warning asks voters to approve $2.9 million for the project, though Hance, Johnson, and the board discussed possible grants which could lower the total cost to the town. Board Chair Arne Jonynas did note that FEMA funding is currently at risk due to “uncertainty in the federal government,” but state funding is still a likely possibility.

The next presentation was given by board member Tim Roper, concerning the proposed town purchase of a solar field located along Route 103. The article asks voters to approve the purchase at the cost of $1.14 million. Roper stated that the purchase would result in a small net for the town for the first 10 years, as the bond is paid back with the income generated by the solar field revenue. After 10 years, when the bond is fully paid back, the field would generate an estimated total of $142,000 per year, and could continue to operate for an indefinite period of time. Board members were in agreement that the purchase seemed like a good investment for the town.

Chester will hold its Town Meeting on Monday, March 3, at 6 p.m., on the second floor of the Chester Town Hall. Articles to be voted on by Australian ballot will be voted on the following day, Tuesday, March 4, from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., in the same location.