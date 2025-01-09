Chester Fire Department history

A few years ago, I began writing the history of Chester fires and fire departments. In doing that research, I found the stories below. The first story, while not a local fire history, is worthy of inclusion. The dozens of other histories are more representative.

March 9, 1906

“Henry Clay Ingraham, 70, who was well known in Chester, an old resident of West Springfield, Mass., and a veteran railroad man, died at his home on Main Street at 3:15 February 15, as a results of a long period of suffering with a nervous disease which finally culminated when he was obliged to take to his bed the week before.

“Mr. Ingraham was born in Chester, Vermont, November 19, 1835. His father was a farmer and he remained on the home place until he was about 25, when he entered the Rutland railroad as a fireman. In the course of time he was promoted to be an engineer, and in 1871 he came to West Springfield, Mass., and entered the employ of the Boston & Albany. From that time until 1899 he ran an engine on the railroad. His retirement was forced because he had happened to be one of the two victims of one of the most peculiar accidents that have happened hereabout. The engine that he was running blew up on the Athol branch and both Mr. Ingraham and his fireman, Edward Comins, were seriously injured. Mr. Ingraham lost one eye and suffered a nervous shock from which he never fully recovered. Comins was hurt in the back and never after did any work.

“Mr. Ingraham knew that his engine was leaking when he took it out of the roundhouse on that last morning and he spoke to some of the keepers about it, but they assured him that it was all right. Just what caused the explosion has never been definitely learned. The rending force seemed to center just in front of the cab on the right hand side, but although the boiler was almost completely demolished the engine did not leave the track.

“Mr. Ingraham left the road immediately after the accident, never fully regained his former health. He was a member of Amity Lodge of Odd Fellows, Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineering, and the Red Men.

“His wife, Theresa, a sister, Mrs. Adams of Chester, Vermont, and one son, Harry E. Ingraham of West Springfield survive him. The funeral was held the following Sunday at his home at two o’clock.”

June 22, 1906

“What came near being a serious fire started in W. W. Richardson and Sons’ store in the Fletcher block last week Wednesday night. Caught in the partition in the north end and gained considerable headway when discovered, but the prompt action of the firemen with plenty of water soon got it under control after a short stubborn fight. The damage was more by water than by fire. Dr. F. B. Newell’s dental parlors were upstairs and the water damage there was large. Had not the fire been seen at the time it was, there is much doubt but which the Fletcher block and the hotel would have destroyed.

“Those who have always fought against our water system begin to realize that it is of some use after all.”

Sept. 29, 1906

“The Firemen had an unusually beautiful day Friday for their parade, and everything passed off successfully. The parade started at nine o’clock with the Grafton Cornet band at the head. Grafton Company Aid No. 1 showed up with most of its members and with the steamer and hose cart; Yosemite company made a good showing, and the sound of the bell on the old hand engine brought to the mind the days when our village was not guarded by the water power system, of which we are now so proud , nor did our town own the steamer that has stopped so many fires for us. This little engine when needed responded with all its might.

“The ball game which took place in the afternoon between the two companies, was certainly excited and during the past season baseball there has not been such a good attendance nor so much noise and enthusiasm. Beard and Richardson were the battery from South street, with Farr and Phelps for Depot street. It looked during the first half of the game that South street was being done brown, but they turned the tables in the seventh inning and won out by a score of 15-13. [Go Chester!]

“The Chester orchestra gave an hour’s concert at 8 o’clock and made a decided hit with the music they furnished for the dance afterward. Several of the number were demanded the third time. The march was led by Mr. and Mrs. L. A. Carpenter. A turkey supper was served by Thomas Storms in his restaurant.”

This week’s old saying: “A man in a hurry didn’t plan well, or he’s from Connecticut.”