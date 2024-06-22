Chester enacts revised STR ordinance

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Selectboard held their second monthly meeting on Wednesday, June 19, once again discussing two pending ordinances, and eventually enacting their long-discussed short-term rental (STR) ordinance.

The STR ordinance has been through multiple rounds of revision and comment by both the board and Chester’s attorney, Jim Caroll. Prior to the enactment of the ordinance, Chester resident Ian Montgomery, who owns an STR, rose to address the board, telling them he believed the ordinance should provide further clarity on several issues. Montgomery was particularly concerned with the definition of “dwelling unit capacity,” and whether, for instance, a renter inviting over relatives who live nearby in excess of the unit’s capacity as stated on the STR registration for a visit, and not to sleep, would be grounds for a complaint or violation.

The board was reluctant to change any language pertaining to occupancy in the ordinance, as it had been reviewed by Caroll, and was in compliance with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) codes, with which the State of Vermont fire codes also comply. Currently, the ordinance sets the dwelling unit capacity for STRs which host fewer than eight people at two per bedroom, plus two extra people. STRs which intend to host more than eight people must be inspected by the state fire marshal, who will make a final determination about occupancy limits.

Ultimately, because occupancy limits are calculated by number of bedrooms, the board expressed that their understanding was that they applied to those sleeping in an STR unit, and not to temporary visitors.

After some back and forth, Board Chair Arne Jonynas told the board that he believed the ordinance should be put to a vote, saying “I think we’ve overanalyzed this…it’s time to put this to bed.” The STR ordinance passed unanimously.

The board also made minor adjustments to the proposed nuisance ordinance, though no action was taken. An updated draft of the ordinance will be presented to the board at their next meeting.

Finally, the board set the tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year at $0.9870 per $100 of assessed value.

The Chester Selectboard’s next regular meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 3, at 6:30 p.m., at the Chester Town Hall.