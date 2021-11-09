Cavendish Junkyard Ordinance enforcement to begin with outreach

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Selectboard again discussed enforcement of the junkyard ordinance during their Monday, Nov. 8 meeting, reaffirming their commitment to fair administration to all parts of town and starting with person-to-person outreach.

Town Manager Brendan McNamara had researched the junkyard ordinances in surrounding towns only to find that many responded only after fielding a complaint, something the board had already dismissed. In prior meetings, a resident had expressed concern that only certain homeowners would be targeted, something the board assured would not happen.

Board member Stephen Plunkard asked about establishing proactive measures so that property owners had a chance to respond and possibly offer them help with cleanup.

McNamara agreed that he would rather start with a conversation with the homeowner, via phone or face-to-face, rather than send out letters with a threat of deadlines and fines. He also said that there already were property owners in town that he had ongoing communications with who are working on cleanup.

McNamara suggested they leave the issue off the agenda in the next few months and put it back on after the first of the year to begin discussions again. Meanwhile, he will start communicating with violating homeowners as he sees them.

Enforcement is slated to begin in the springtime but the board still must determine many factors such as what constitutes a violation, deadlines for cleanup, and a fine structure. McNamara said that regardless, it would be a slow process since there will likely be legal aspects to the process and the state court system is backlogged.

The town is moving forward with a project to update the four pump stations in town, something that can be covered by ARPA funds since water and sewage projects are covered under state guidelines. They are also replacing an older well pump.

Another project being considered is to digitize the town’s land records, something that would be “a tremendous help to the town and a great step forward,” and has also been determined to be eligible. McNamara is starting to explore costs and possible companies.

Other ARPA fund projects under consideration but which still need to be vetted by a state consultant before proceeding include roadside ditching and water meters replacement.

With roadside ditching, if equipment for ditching might also be approved, McNamara would like to purchase a hydro-seeder for the town to add seed to grass-lined ditches, which are easier to maintain than stone-lined.

If water meter replacement is covered, the town has over 400 meters, at a cost of approximately $275 each, that are either broken, sun bleached, or missing. Their replacements would be remote readers, which could be read from a distance.

McNamara said he would continue to update the board on what he finds out for ARPA eligibility of those projects.

In response to several recent break-ins at the town garage, a new security system is going in by end of this week, including cameras. McNamara has applied for a grant that may provide for the entire cost of the security system. Two front doors are also being replaced at the town office building.

To address ongoing speeding concerns, especially with the newly paved Route 131, two new digital, solar-powered signs will be put up as soon as VTrans has wrapped up all their final details on the paving project. One sign will be placed in Cavendish village.

The next Cavendish Selectboard meeting is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cavendish Town Office.