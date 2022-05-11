Cannabis Commission is set in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – During their May 4 meeting, the Chester Selectboard adopted the official resolution for, and appointed the members of, the new Local Cannabis Control Commission. They also provided updates on a police advisory committee and outlined a five-year plan for the Emergency Services Building.

The board officially sanctioned the resolution for the Local Cannabis Control Commission, which outlines the scope of their authority for the “safe, equitable, and effective regulation of adult-use cannabis,” and allows the commission to issue and administer local control licenses for retail cannabis establishments within the town. The Commission will also ensure compliance with any adopted bylaws or town ordinances, and can revoke issued licenses if any of these are violated.

Although the board had previously determined that the commission would have a total of five members, two of which would be selectboard members, the board increased that number to a total of seven, since they had received letters of interest in serving on the commission from seven community members.

The resolution’s language was altered slightly to outline the flexible participation of selectboard members, saying that “up to two” could serve for one-year terms. Both Ben Whalen and Lee Gustafson had volunteered to participate on the commission at the last meeting. This could mean that selectboard members could choose not to serve on the commission in the future. They also outlined that, of the five community members, two would serve three-year terms, two would serve two-year terms, and one would serve a one-year term.

For consideration of the five remaining commission seats, the seven interested community candidates spoke briefly to the board, outlining their background and reasons for serving. The board went into executive session to discuss the applicants and emerged with their selected appointments: Robert Nied and Arianna Knapp for three-year terms; Reisa Alexander and Barre Pinske for two-year terms; and Tom Diak for a one-year term.

Town Manager Julie Hance encouraged the newly elected commission members to attend a Vermont League of Cities and Towns training program on Tuesday, May 24 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. that will specifically address issues pertaining to local cannabis control commissions.

The board will await the outcome of a police department assessment from consultant Jim Baker before determining whether to establish a Police Advisory Committee, something that local advocates have been calling for.

According to Hance, Baker’s assessment will begin at the end of May and should take about six weeks before he presents his findings to the board. The scope of the assessment will include meeting with all police officers, a full review of police operations, policies, and procedures, and will involve a series of focus groups with stakeholders in town, including business owners, charity organizations, and concerned citizens, both inside and outside of village. Baker’s report will outline what the community wants as well as recommendations for how the police department might tailor their services accordingly. Hance also said he will include a section of the pros and cons in regard to the committee.

Board Chair Arne Jonynas acknowledged that any committee that helps with communication between the public and the police department and helps with transparency would be a good thing, but said that the report would help guide what form and functions a committee would be responsible for.

Board member Ben Whalen also agreed that Baker’s report would help shape next steps, saying it would be “good for us to wait on making any actions, and see what he has to say.”

The Chester EMS Building Committee has put together a five-year plan that includes improvements to the building, landscaping, and improving community engagement. Board member Lee Gustafson, who also serves on the committee, outlined several details including installing a 400-foot long, four-foot high, black, chain-link fence along the property line between the public safety building and the apartments next door. According to Gustafson, committee members want to improve safety by funneling citizens to the front of the building and away from the back of the building where live training exercises regularly take place. Other improvements include: leveling the back lawn area; installing lighting to illuminate the back; providing a pre-approved emergency landing spot for helicopters; adding a crosswalk in front of the building; additional landscaping including adding a memorial park; and adding striping for parking spots.

To help improve community engagement, the building is planning to host several annual Open House events, including tours and demonstrations, special events and activities, and some community winter suppers and summer breakfasts. Their first community breakfast is scheduled for Sunday, June 5.

On Thursday, May 26 at 7 p.m. there is a public safety forum at the building, which will be an opportunity for Chester residents to weigh in on what they’d like to see from their police, fire, and ambulance service teams.

The next Chester Selectboard meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 18 at 6 p.m. at the Chester Town Hall.