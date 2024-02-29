Bond vote for Londonderry’s Village Wastewater Project

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Selectboard is presenting the Village Wastewater Project to the town’s voters on March 5, 2024. The registered voters of Londonderry will be voting on two projects developed from the Wastewater Study. In preparation for the bond vote, the selectboard will host a hybrid public information meeting on Feb. 29, at 6 p.m., at the Town Office Building, 100 Old School Street, South Londonderry, and on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/81520985516. For anyone unable to attend the informational meeting, you can submit your comments and questions to londonderryvwc@gmail.com.

Join the Selectboard and Village Wastewater Committee on Feb. 29, to hear about the projects developed from the study and to learn about what the bond vote means for the community. The state granted funding to investigate community wastewater alternatives in the North and South Villages. The village wastewater committee held a series of public meetings throughout the process. The project engineer, Dufresne Group, evaluated alternatives for both villages, and made recommendations in the draft Community Wastewater Feasibility Study. The draft study is available at www.londonderryvt.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/2024-01-31-90-Draft-Preliminary-

Engineering-Report.pdf.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the community with unprecedented funding. The State will provide funding for up to 90% of the construction costs. These projects aim to solve the issues related to aging and at-risk septic systems in the North and South Villages. The implementation of such systems would not only improve water quality, but also encourage revitalization and incremental development in the villages. Without new wastewater systems, the villages will continue to face challenges such as underutilized commercial and residential properties.

The village wastewater committee appreciates your support in sustaining the village centers with safe and reliable wastewater disposal. These projects are a critical step towards revitalization. For more information about the Village Wastewater Project, visit the Windham Regional Commission’s Londonderry wastewater page at www.windhamregional.org/londonderry-wastewater.