Big Eyes Bakery in Ludlow closing in early February

LUDLOW, Vt. – Big Eyes Bakery will be closing its doors for the last time Sunday, Feb. 7, according to the owners Brigid and Paul Faenza, who announced their retirement on social media this past weekend.

The bakery has been in operation in Ludlow since 2014 and is known for their pies, quiche, sausage rolls, and Irish Soda Bread. Started as a home bakery in 2002, the Faenzas sold their products at the West River Farmer’s Market in Londonderry for several years as well as Cider Days in Mount Holly. This was a second career for both Brigid and Paul who both served 20 years with the New York City Police Department before moving to Vermont.

The Faenzas released the following statement to The Vermont Journal: “For the past six years, we have had a retail store in Ludlow and have enjoyed being a part of the community. We have met customers from around the world and made many new friends. We especially enjoyed meeting first responders and members of the military from the United States and abroad. Before Covid, we always enjoyed sitting down and chatting with customers discussing politics, the weather, local wildlife, sports, war stories from the NYPD, and more. We survived the rebuilding of the Walker Bridge, the closing of our high school, and the Covid shutdown months of 2020. We’ve had plenty of fun too, from pie eating contests to St. Patrick’s Day parties to Chamber mixers.

“Our daughters Alice and Mary started working in the shop while they were sophomores in high school. Now they are poised to graduate from college in May of this year. To all our employees past and present, we say thank you for helping to make us such a success. To our customers near and far, thank you for your continued patronage and support especially over the past year. We would be remiss if we did not remember all those who have passed through our doors and are no longer with us.

“A new business venture will be taking over the space. We wish them success and hope you will patronize and support them as you have us. As we wrap up the weeks ahead, our menu options will change, as our supplies diminish. If you received any of our gift cards, we ask that you redeem them soon. While Covid has made life difficult, it is not the reason we are closing. In fact this past year was one our best yet, and that’s all thanks to you our dedicated customers and friends. Over the coming weeks we will continue to post daily specials and will try and accommodate you as best we can. Thank you and stay well.”