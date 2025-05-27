Bellows Falls Village votes

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Approximately 40 people attended the Bellows Falls Village Corp Annual Meeting on Monday, May 19, where they approved a $1,982,076 budget for fiscal year 2025-2026, with $1,789,475 to be raised by taxes. $125,000 in fund balance will be used to offset the tax amount.

The budget passed with all but one resident, Paul Reis, voting in favor. Reis raised a motion for a paper ballot, announcing, “I would like to shoot down this budget and bring it back to the board.” Reis received no support for the motion. Reis also questioned the $90,000 yearly salary for the police chief “for a community that is 1.3 square miles,” and suggested the police department should follow the example of the fire department and merge with neighboring towns.

Trustee James “Jiggs” McAuliffe noted that the budget amount represents an eight percent increase. “That is largely driven by the budget for the full staffing of the police department,” McAuliffe stated. The police department’s budget is $1,386,099, a $186,000 increase from last year, and covers seven officers.

Village voters approved Articles 5 and 6, authorizing funds to be spent on water and sewer repairs and improvements; and Article 7, authorizing $400,000 for up to 10 years to fund the operations of the Bellows Falls sewer plant, with the debt to be paid by utility customers.

On Tuesday, May 20, 165 village residents turned out to vote by Australian ballot for their village officers, at the Masonic Temple on Westminster Street. Dennis Harty was elected as the new town moderator, after Daniel Obuchowski stepped down last year.

Village President Paul Obuchowski and town clerk Kathleen Kelly (formerly Kathleen Neathawk) were both reelected to their positions. Donna Harty was elected as village treasurer.

Two women will join the board of trustees: Susan MacNeil and Samantha Snow. MacNeil, a community activist and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, has served on the board since being appointed after a vacancy opened last year. MacNeil has been a Bellows Falls resident since 2015, and received 131 votes during Tuesday’s election to continue her service. 135 votes were cast for Snow, a lifelong Vermonter and former associate attorney with Salmon & Nostrand in Bellows Falls, who opened her own law firm in Springfield in June 2023.

McAuliffe was first elected to the board of trustees in 2017, and is retiring this year. The village dedicated the annual report to him.