Bellows Falls 2021 Alumni Queen nominees

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The following are this year’s nominees for the 2021 Bellows Falls Alumni Queen: Sydney Bazin, Emma Graham, Olive Pinette, Mary-Elizabeth Rawling, and Isabel Stack.

Sydney Bazin

My name is Sydney Bazin. I am the daughter of Peter and Dawn Bazin of Westminster, Vt.

During my time at Bellows Falls Union High School, I have been involved in numerous clubs and sports teams. I have been a member of our varsity soccer team all four years, and our varsity basketball team for two years. This year I was also named captain for both teams. As well as sports, I have participated in Math Team and Student Council for three years, Prom Committee, School Newspaper, Yearbook Committee, and was a trumpet player in our band my freshman year. I have also been working at Dari Joy for three years now, serving ice cream and waiting on tables. I have done many community service projects as well, like helping at Kids Dance Away Cancer and the Bellows Falls Middle School’s annual “Santa Express Train.”

Next fall I will be attending Bentley University, in Waltham, Mass. As of now I am business undecided, but I am looking forward to exploring different classes in the business realm when I arrive at school. I am very excited about this next chapter in my life, and all the opportunities that come with being so close to the city.

Emma Graham

My name is Emma Graham. I am the daughter of Terry and Cynthia Graham of Rockingham, Vt.

During my time at Bellows Falls Union High School, I have thoroughly enjoyed spending a great deal of time participating in extracurricular activities. Among these activities include varsity soccer, softball, Student Council, Student Government, band, and Math Team. I am frequently volunteering at the local American Legion, serving dinner to veterans, playing Taps on Memorial Day, and recently I biked 500 miles for my senior project and raised a total of $1,500 for Stop Soldier Suicide. I also volunteer at local churches playing my trumpet on holidays. Perhaps my most honorable award was being named the 2020 Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen. I was also named captain of the soccer team my senior year, and I am currently senior class president and president of the Student Council. Throughout my time on the Student Council, I have helped organize food drives, toy drives, and crock pot drives to benefit the local community. I feel very fortunate to be the representative of both the Class of 2021 and the Student Council, and I plan to be on similar committees in college.

I will be attending UMass Amherst in the fall and I will be studying education. I have ambitions of becoming a high school teacher one day. I enjoy working with people and helping my peers reach their goals. Throughout my high school career I have been fortunate enough to have stellar teachers that make me look forward to coming to school everyday, and I want to have that same impact on my future students.

Olive Pinette

My name is Olive Pinette. I am the daughter of Valerie and Lee Pinette of Bellows Falls, Vt.

Throughout my time at Bellows Falls Union High School, I have participated in community service through coaching youth field hockey and volunteering at Riverside Medical Associates. I am a member of the National Honor Society. I played field hockey freshman and sophomore year, and ultimate frisbee my sophomore year.

I will be attending Virginia Commonwealth University in the fall of 2021. I am majoring in health sciences on the career path to becoming a physical therapist.

Mary-Elizabeth Rawling

My name Mary-Elizabeth Rawling. I am the daughter of Amy Bumford-Rawling of Bellows Falls, Vt.

I have been enrolled in the health careers program at the River Valley Technical Center for two years. I am currently employed at Springfield Rivers Nursing Home and have my temporary LNA. This job provides me with additional skills and hands-on practice for when I take the state test in a few weeks.

Ever since I was a little girl, I can remember the excitement of the Alumni Parade. Now that I am older, I can appreciate the traditions and amount of work required that goes into it. I am the youngest in a long line of Bellows Falls Terriers. Even though there is no parade this year, I am honored to be chosen for the Alumni Court.

Isabel Stack

My name is Isabel Stack. I am the daughter of Diane and Keith Stack from Saxtons River, Vt.

While attending the Bellows Falls Union High School, I have been a part of the girls varsity soccer team for four years; my senior year I was named captain. I also participated in track my freshman year. I am a part of the Student Council, Prom Committee, Yearbook Committee, and a member of NHS. I also played varsity hockey for Hartford High School for three years; my junior year I was named assistant captain, and my senior year I was captain.

Currently, I am working at MKT in Grafton, and when summer starts I will also be working at the Grafton Elementary School, as a student teacher.

Next year I will be going to Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt., where I will study early education and psychology.

I have really enjoyed my high school years and have made amazing friends. I am also a huge animal person!