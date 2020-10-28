An announcement on our obituary submission guidelines

The staff at The Vermont Journal recently came to the difficult decision that as of December 1, 2020, we will be charging for our obituary submissions. The decision also allows us to remove the 350-word limit on submissions as of December 1.

In an endeavor to make the transition to a paid listing fair to our readership, we have come up with the following procedures:

A 200-word submission will be a base price of $50 with a charge of $0.20 per word after

A black and white photo is an additional $10 charge

Check or credit card prepayment is mandatory, but please note that our credit card terminal charges a 3.5% fee for processing

Any funeral service or thank you notices under 50 words will continue to be free

Obituaries must be submitted to editor@vermontjournal.com by Monday 12 p.m. to be included in that week’s Wednesday paper.