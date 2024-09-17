A quick meeting for the Bellows Falls Village Trustees

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – At the Tuesday, Sept. 10, meeting of the Bellows Falls Village Trustees, town manager Scott Pickup updated the board on two capital projects that are winding down. The Lula lift project for the fire department and the installation of new radios for the police department are nearing completion, and should be finalized this week.

Pickup also announced the startup of fall leaf collecting, reporting that residents can pick up the clear plastic bags at the town hall or the recycling center. The bags are typically collected curbside from residences on Mondays and Fridays.

Regarding the intended renovation of 0 Bridge Street, one of the first of the mixed-use projects that was identified in the Area Wide Plan, Pickup told the trustees that the town would be publishing a request for quotation, asking interested private-sector parties to respond with proposals prior to the end of the year. The schedule factors in a period for questions and review, with the deadline of Dec. 20 to receive all final proposals.

Pickup mentioned that the employee pension plan had not been updated since 2008, and told the board he was going to review the plan, make changes, then present it back to them later for approval.

The next meeting of trustees will be held on Oct. 8, where the agenda will include a discussion of year-end financials, Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), and distribution of opioid settlement funds.