2025 Town Meeting results

REGION – Below are the results of 2025 Town Meeting votes from throughout The Vermont Journal’s coverage area. This list will be updated as more results become available.

Andover

Selectboard, three years – Richard Pierce

Selectboard, one year – Chris Walker

Town budget, $1,241,653.28 – Yes

Town meeting changed to Monday, March 2, 2026 – Yes

Town treasurer changed to three-year terms – Yes

Cavendish

Article 3, town budget, $2,450,400 – Yes

Chester

Selectboard, one year – Arianna Knapp, Tim Roper

Article 2, highway grader purchase/Flamstead Road paving, $524,000 – Yes

Article 3, Depot Street sewage pipe/First Avenue pump station replacement – Yes

Article 4, solar field purchase, $1.14 million – Yes

Article 6, town budget, $4,225,000 – Yes

Article 7, establish housing reserve fund – Yes

Article 8, tax exemption for Gassetts Grange – Yes

Article 9, tax exemption for Chester Rod & Gun Club – Yes

Article 10, tax exemption for Green Mountain Softball Inc. – Yes

Grafton

Selectboard, two years – Buzz Fisher

Londonderry

Selectboard, two years – Taylor Prouty

Selectboard, three years – James Ameden Jr.

Town clerk, one year – Allison Marino

Lister, three years – Sandra Clark

Cemetery commissioner, five years – Gary Barton

Trustee of public funds, three years – Michael Goodbody

South Londonderry Library Trustee, three years – Diana Pagnucco

Article 4, town budget, $3,150,324 – Yes

Article 9, highway equipment reserve fund, $100,000 – Yes

Article 10, town buildings reserve fund, $100,000 – Yes

Article 11, highway improvement reserve fund, $340,000 – Yes

Article 12, Pingree Park reserve fund, $20,000 – Yes

Article 13, add “hosuing” to the purpose of the Community Economic Improvement Reserve Fund – Yes

Ludlow

Article 2, fire engine and ladder truck purchase, $3,623,000 – Yes

Article 3, 1% local options tac on meals, alcohol, rooms, and sales – Yes

Article 4, change town clerk from elected to appointed position – Yes

Article 5, change town treasurer from elected to appointed position – Yes

Mount Holly

Article 3, town budget, $582,685 – Yes

Article 4, highway fund, $532,950 – Yes

Article 5, Mount Holly Fire Department budget/vehicle replacement fund, $162,000 – Yes

Article 6, Mount Holly Library budget, $12,000 – Yes

Plymouth

Selectboard – Rick Kaminski

Lister – Natalya Bochkov

Article 2, replace elected lister with appointed assessor – Yes

Article 4, $2,500 to Okemo Valley Technical Rescue Group – Yes

Article 5, town budget, $1,592,689.50 – Yes

Rockingham

Selectboard, three years – John Dunbar

Public library trustee, three years – Ginny Driscoll, Margo Ghia, Bonnie North

Union High School #27 director, three years – Ginny Driscoll

Rockingham Town School District budget, $11,249,089 – Yes

Article 5, town budget, $6,817,593 – Yes

Article 7,Rockingham Free Public Library budget, $436,700 – Yes

Article 9, fire department merger – Yes

Article 10, Bellows Falls Train Station cleanup, $137,500 – Yes

Article 11, Meeting House capital fund, $22,000 – Yes

Article 12, $375,000 for town hall roof and roof drain replacement – Yes

Springfield

School director – Jessica Austin

Library trustee – Carrie Mobus

Article 4, town budget, $15,872,049 – Yes

Article 5, Road/sidewalk repaving and construction budget, $1 million – Yes

Article 6, 1% local options tax on rooms and meals – Yes

Article 7, SAPA TV funding, $10,000 – Yes

Article 11, $800,000 from Springfield school district FY24 surplus to district capital fund – yes

Article 12, $800,000 from Springfield school district FY24 surplus to district operating expense reserve fund – Yes

Article 13, school budget, $40,742,326 – No

Article 13A – Transfer of land on Southridge Street from school district to town for housing development – Yes

Weathersfield

Selectboard, three years – DeForest Bearse

Article 6, town budget, $1,890,527 – Yes

Article 7, municipal firefighter stipends, $80,000 – Yes

Article 8, highway budget, $1,283,541 – Yes

Article 9, solid waste management facility budget, non-taxed revenue, $412,360 – Yes

Westminster

Selectboard, three years – Craig Allen

Selectboard, two years – Charles “Chucky” Lawrence

UHSD #27 director – Emily Bragonier

Article 4, Town Fire District budget, $364,800 – Yes

Article 5, utility vehicle purchase, $125,000 –Yes

Article 9, town budget, $1,398,018 – Yes

Article 10, highway budget, $1,774,500 – Yes

Article 26, Westminster Town School District budget, $5,308,124 – Yes

Weston

Selectboard, one year – Linda Saarnijoki

Selectboard, two years – Brian Gehlich

Selectboard, three years – Katie Moriarty-Fitzpatrick

Article 5, increase town garage loan from $375,000 to $525,000 – Yes

Article 8, highway equipment reserve fund, $140,000 – Yes

Article 9, highway maintenance fund, $75,000 – Yes

Article 10, fire apparatus fund, $40,000 – Yes

Article 11, $30,000 to repair roof of Weston Fire Station – Yes

Article 12, new fire hoses, $20,000 – Yes

Article 14, bridge repair fund, $40,000 – Yes

Article 15, Wilder Memorial Library capital fund, $50,000 – Yes

Article 16, tax exemption for Weston Recreation Club – Yes

Article 17, tax exemption for Weston Rod and Gun Club – Yes

Article 18, tax exemption for Old Parish Church – Yes

Article 24, general fund expenditure, total $763,132, with $562,952 raised by taxes

Article 25, highway fund expenditure, $1,119,548 – Yes

Bellows Falls Union High School

Bellows Falls Union High School budget, $8,536,884 – Yes

Green Mountain Unified School District

Article 1, budget, $18,627,678 – Yes

Article 2, $357,395 in FY 24 surplus funds to facilities reserve fund – Yes

Ludlow-Mount Holly Unified Union School District

Article 1, budget, $10,153,619 – No