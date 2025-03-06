2025 Town Meeting results

REGION – Below are the results of 2025 Town Meeting votes from throughout The Vermont Journal’s coverage area. This list will be updated as more results become available.
Andover
Selectboard, three years – Richard Pierce
Selectboard, one year – Chris Walker
Town budget, $1,241,653.28 – Yes
Town meeting changed to Monday, March 2, 2026 – Yes
Town treasurer changed to three-year terms – Yes
Cavendish
Article 3, town budget, $2,450,400 – Yes
Chester
Selectboard, one year – Arianna Knapp, Tim Roper
Article 2, highway grader purchase/Flamstead Road paving, $524,000 – Yes
Article 3, Depot Street sewage pipe/First Avenue pump station replacement – Yes
Article 4, solar field purchase, $1.14 million – Yes
Article 6, town budget, $4,225,000 – Yes
Article 7, establish housing reserve fund – Yes
Article 8, tax exemption for Gassetts Grange – Yes
Article 9, tax exemption for Chester Rod & Gun Club – Yes
Article 10, tax exemption for Green Mountain Softball Inc. – Yes
Grafton
Selectboard, two years – Buzz Fisher
Londonderry
Selectboard, two years – Taylor Prouty
Selectboard, three years – James Ameden Jr.
Town clerk, one year – Allison Marino
Lister, three years – Sandra Clark
Cemetery commissioner, five years – Gary Barton
Trustee of public funds, three years – Michael Goodbody
South Londonderry Library Trustee, three years – Diana Pagnucco
Article 4, town budget, $3,150,324 – Yes
Article 9, highway equipment reserve fund, $100,000 – Yes
Article 10, town buildings reserve fund, $100,000 – Yes
Article 11, highway improvement reserve fund, $340,000 – Yes
Article 12, Pingree Park reserve fund, $20,000 – Yes
Article 13, add “hosuing” to the purpose of the Community Economic Improvement Reserve Fund – Yes
Ludlow
Article 2, fire engine and ladder truck purchase, $3,623,000 – Yes
Article 3, 1% local options tac on meals, alcohol, rooms, and sales – Yes
Article 4, change town clerk from elected to appointed position – Yes
Article 5, change town treasurer from elected to appointed position – Yes
Mount Holly
Article 3, town budget, $582,685 – Yes
Article 4, highway fund, $532,950 – Yes
Article 5, Mount Holly Fire Department budget/vehicle replacement fund, $162,000 – Yes
Article 6, Mount Holly Library budget, $12,000 – Yes
Plymouth
Selectboard – Rick Kaminski
Lister – Natalya Bochkov
Article 2, replace elected lister with appointed assessor – Yes
Article 4, $2,500 to Okemo Valley Technical Rescue Group – Yes
Article 5, town budget, $1,592,689.50 – Yes
Rockingham
Selectboard, three years – John Dunbar
Public library trustee, three years – Ginny Driscoll, Margo Ghia, Bonnie North
Union High School #27 director, three years – Ginny Driscoll
Rockingham Town School District budget, $11,249,089 – Yes
Article 5, town budget, $6,817,593 – Yes
Article 7,Rockingham Free Public Library budget, $436,700 – Yes
Article 9, fire department merger – Yes
Article 10, Bellows Falls Train Station cleanup, $137,500 – Yes
Article 11, Meeting House capital fund, $22,000 – Yes
Article 12, $375,000 for town hall roof and roof drain replacement – Yes
Springfield
School director – Jessica Austin
Library trustee – Carrie Mobus
Article 4, town budget, $15,872,049 – Yes
Article 5, Road/sidewalk repaving and construction budget, $1 million – Yes
Article 6, 1% local options tax on rooms and meals – Yes
Article 7, SAPA TV funding, $10,000 – Yes
Article 11, $800,000 from Springfield school district FY24 surplus to district capital fund – yes
Article 12, $800,000 from Springfield school district FY24 surplus to district operating expense reserve fund – Yes
Article 13, school budget, $40,742,326 – No
Article 13A – Transfer of land on Southridge Street from school district to town for housing development – Yes
Weathersfield
Selectboard, three years – DeForest Bearse
Article 6, town budget, $1,890,527 – Yes
Article 7, municipal firefighter stipends, $80,000 – Yes
Article 8, highway budget, $1,283,541 – Yes
Article 9, solid waste management facility budget, non-taxed revenue, $412,360 – Yes
Westminster
Selectboard, three years – Craig Allen
Selectboard, two years – Charles “Chucky” Lawrence
UHSD #27 director – Emily Bragonier
Article 4, Town Fire District budget, $364,800 – Yes
Article 5, utility vehicle purchase, $125,000 –Yes
Article 9, town budget, $1,398,018 – Yes
Article 10, highway budget, $1,774,500 – Yes
Article 26, Westminster Town School District budget, $5,308,124 – Yes
Weston
Selectboard, one year – Linda Saarnijoki
Selectboard, two years – Brian Gehlich
Selectboard, three years – Katie Moriarty-Fitzpatrick
Article 5, increase town garage loan from $375,000 to $525,000 – Yes
Article 8, highway equipment reserve fund, $140,000 – Yes
Article 9, highway maintenance fund, $75,000 – Yes
Article 10, fire apparatus fund, $40,000 – Yes
Article 11, $30,000 to repair roof of Weston Fire Station – Yes
Article 12, new fire hoses, $20,000 – Yes
Article 14, bridge repair fund, $40,000 – Yes
Article 15, Wilder Memorial Library capital fund, $50,000 – Yes
Article 16, tax exemption for Weston Recreation Club – Yes
Article 17, tax exemption for Weston Rod and Gun Club – Yes
Article 18, tax exemption for Old Parish Church – Yes
Article 24, general fund expenditure, total $763,132, with $562,952 raised by taxes
Article 25, highway fund expenditure, $1,119,548 – Yes
Bellows Falls Union High School
Bellows Falls Union High School budget, $8,536,884 – Yes
Green Mountain Unified School District
Article 1, budget, $18,627,678 – Yes
Article 2, $357,395 in FY 24 surplus funds to facilities reserve fund – Yes
Ludlow-Mount Holly Unified Union School District
Article 1, budget, $10,153,619 – No