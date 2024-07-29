Opinion: Kevin Winter for Vermont House of Representatives

Kevin C. Winter is a Ludlow resident of 25 years and a 2024 candidate for the Vermont House of Representatives for the Ludlow, Mount Holly, and Shrewsbury district.

Kevin was born in St. Louis, Mo., is the oldest of four children, and by the age of four had moved four times, following his father’s career with IBM. Kevin enjoyed his high school years working part time, and was a “jack of all sports” (except basketball). After high school he graduated from Alfred University with a Bachelor of Science in engineering, and enjoyed exhilarating success in his 45-year career in corporate manufacturing and sales for GE, UTC, Teco-Westinghouse, Airgas, Kalow, and others, and also understands the hardships and challenges of lack of work during times of economic downturns.

Kevin is now retired and happily married 42 years, has three successful adult children, and seven grandchildren. Earlier in their lives, two of Kevin’s sons were addicted to opioids, and are now clean and sober many years through rehabilitation and free by God’s grace. They are now productive and loving husbands.

Kevin was on a New York school board for 11 years when his children were young, and is an elder in his local church for over 20 years now.

Kevin’s unique life experiences have equipped him to understand the economic needs of all Vermonters, including businesses and those struggling to make ends meet. He has keen personal insight into how to help Vermonters with the current drug addiction crisis, and a solid understanding of school funding and operations to tackle Vermont’s failing educational system.

Kevin is a constitutional originalist and wants to preserve individual liberties embodied especially in the First and Second Amendments, and will bring balance back to the legislature on the excessive taxes and financial burdens on Vermonters that have been created by the current Democratic supermajority in Montpelier.

Call or text Kevin at 802-245-4190, or email him at kcwinter5783@gmail.com and “tell him what you think.”

