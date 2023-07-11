Op-ed: flooding devastates the region

As we put this paper together to the best of our ability, our hearts go out to everyone that has been impacted by the flooding throughout the region.

Emergency service crews have been working tirelessly to keep us all safe, clear debris from roadways, and close roadways and bridges that have been flooded, washed out, and deteriorated. If officials evacuate you, please follow their instruction. There are shelters available throughout the region in Cavendish, Ludlow, Plymouth, and Springfield. We will keep those locations updated as often as we can.

As you may assume, our office is closed to the public, and we are currently working remotely with limited access to the office, in order to get news, information, and updates out to our communities as it is provided to us. We will continue to print and distribute papers to the best of our ability. Mail will be limited as post office workers are able to deliver. Pick up locations will also be limited, but we will leave papers for pickup at our normal drop spots that we can access. We will continue to post information on our Facebook page as well as online at www.vermontjournal.com.

Damages are seen to be worse than hurricane Irene. But we are a community, and we are strong. Come together, help one another, and be safe.

Yours truly,

Shawntae Webb

Publisher