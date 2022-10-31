LTE: Will Danforth on Leslie Goldman

Dear Editor,

I’m writing to recognize Leslie Goldman, who, in her capacity as State Representative, in my opinion, has been the best I’ve seen in my 20 years in Vermont. This is based on her exemplary record of communication with her constituents, using the many means that today’s modern world requires: personal visits, public forums, zoom forums, letter to publications, etc. She listens and opens communication corridors to facilitate listening. To me, this is key to being an effective representative for all of us. She’s been my representative in Grafton for the past two years, and while redistricting has moved her to another district, she deserves your support. Please re-elect her.

Sincerely,

Will Danforth

Grafton, Vt.