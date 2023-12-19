LTE West River Community Project gives thanks

Dear Editor,

We here at the West River Community Project (WRCP) hope this holiday season finds everyone in our community healthy and enjoying time with family and friends. We are writing to thank everyone who has participated in our many activities, introduce folks who may not know us or what we do, and to give the community an opportunity to support our work. Over the past several years, the WRCP has become a thriving hub of our community in its home in the historic West Townshend Country Store in the heart of West Townshend. As you know, we operate a small café using fresh, local ingredients, a tiny grocery that sells locally produced goods at well below retail prices, and a thrift shop offering top quality clothing for very low prices. We also host the West Townshend Post Office and Townshend Farmers Market, operate a state-licensed commercial processing kitchen to incubate small local businesses, and actively collaborate with other nonprofit organizations.

Perhaps you have participated in one of our many craft classes this past year, or joined us for one of our three weekly community donation-based meals. Did you have the opportunity to visit our farmers market on Fridays this past summer? Have you shopped the excellent values in our thrift store? Made use of the West Townshend Post Office instead of driving to Townshend?

None of what we do can be supported by sandwich, coffee, and used clothing sales alone, and our survival here depends on the generosity of our neighbors. This is your invitation to help and make a real impact in our community. The West River Community Project continues to do the hard work that needs to get done through your kind donations. We humbly acknowledge that without your compassionate help we would not be able to continue to build on the financial momentum you have provided us in the past. Let us continue to celebrate, and together build a better future for our community and its needs.

Your donation, no matter how small, can create a significant impact. Help us make a difference in the lives of people in our community. All gifts to WRCP are tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

To make a credit card donation, please visit our website at www.westtownshend.org.

To make a donation by check please make check payable to West River Community Project and mail to West River Community Project, P.O. Box 1066, West Townshend, VT 05359.

With thanks,

WRCP Board of Directors and staff