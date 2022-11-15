LTE: Warm Hands Warm Hearts Coat Drive

Dear Editor,

The Chester/Andover Warm Hands Warm Hearts Annual Coat Drive held on Oct. 21 and 22, 2022, at the Chester Baptist Church was a huge success. We accepted so many wonderful donations from local entities and those on the outskirts. Thank you to all. No piece is too big or too small :

A thank you to the Chester Baptist Church and it’s members for the use of their building and Fellowship Hall, to the Chester Andover Family Center for collecting warm clothing all year long, to their board for donating apples on both days, and to Spring Hill Farm in Grafton, Vt. for their delivery. Also, a thank you to Andover Community Church and The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 67 for snacks, Randy Miles and The Boy Scout Shed for clothing delivery and clean up, Lindsay Miles and Kyra Berbela for bagging clothing at cleanup, and Zion Episcopal Church in Manchester for their coat donations. Furthermore, a thank you to the News Bank Print Shop for flyers, to Andover Community Church, to the Andover Town Clerks office, to the Chester Town Clerks office, to St. Luke’s Church, to Chester Andover Elementary School, to the Whiting Library, to Smitty’s, and to the American Legion Post #67 for hosting our clothing drop boxes and the volunteers who manned them. We would be remiss to leave out Chester Hardware and Erskine’s Grain & Garden for donating bags for our apple and snack bags, and Dan, Manager at Jiffy Mart, for donations to our kitchen. A big thank you to the many volunteers that brought clothing, helped set up all week long, and stayed throughout the coat drive to help with clean up. Also, Larry Semones and Christopher Vincent for the muscle when needed. And finally, but not forgotten, 2022’s Coat Drive Committee, who stuck with it all year long.

Remember us for next year.

Sincerely,

WHWH Committee 2022

Chair Carla Rumrill, Faith Goodwin, Mary Semones, Beverly Plumb, Asta Spafford, and Marge Massey

Chester, Vt.