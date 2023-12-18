LTE Thanks to the Okemo Ski Patrol

Dear Editor,

My Okemo ski day Jan. 23, 2022, could have had a tragic ending for me and my family. I was skiing on Limelight trail with my eight-year-old grandson Ben, when I went into cardiac arrest and collapsed on the trail.

The well-trained Okemo Ski Patrol Team saved my life that day. I returned to Okemo Mountain this year on Dec. 9, and had the pleasure of meeting the team that saved my life on the mountain. It was a heart-warming experience at the top of the mountain for me to personally thank the Okemo Ski Patrol Safety Team. I was able to hug Jen, who rode my transport sled and continued to perform CPR the entire route down to Jackson Gore. She was my heart pump off the mountain that day.

Okemo Ski Patrol Safety Team, thank you.

Sincerely,

David Piche

North Kingstown, R.I.