LTE: Susan LeDrew on Aritcle 22

Dear Editor,

I’m writing to express my strong support for Proposition 5, Article 22. This is the text of the article: “That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”

Recently, there was a letter referencing Rep. Anne Donohue (R Washington County). The letter writer and Rep. Donohue are spreading misinformation about this Article. In reality, birth of a child late in stages of development, unless the life or health of the pregnant person is endangered, is a compelling State interest. Article 22 would not require or even permit Vermont doctors or hospitals to perform late term abortions against their will because there would be a compelling State interest not to make them. This is true also for forcing doctors and hospitals to perform elective sterilizations on minors or gender-affirming treatment without notifying parents.

A constitutional amendment is needed to protect abortion in Vermont because Vermont has passed laws prohibiting abortion in the past and could again, especially if Republicans pass a national abortion ban.

Passage of Article 22 is needed to place our State’s right in our Constitution and establish a cause of action to fight any national abortion ban passed by a Republican Congress.

Anne Donahue and the previous letter writer’s misinformation and deliberate twisting of history, law, and ethics is shameful and dangerous. We need Article 22 – I urge you to vote “Yes.”

Sincerely,

Susan LeDrew

Springfield, Vt.