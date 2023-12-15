LTE Springfield Telescope Makers centennial

Dear Editor,

Congratulations to the members and supporters of the Springfield Telescope Makers on this centennial anniversary of the founding of our club.

The friendship and camaraderie felt by the club’s charter members as they met in the home of Oscar Marshall on Dec. 7, 1923, to hold the first official meeting of the Springfield Telescope Makers continues to draw us all back to our beloved Stellafane. Imagine how these founding members would have felt if they were aware that their actions that evening, as they enjoyed fritters, syrup, and coffee, would reach thousands of amateur astronomers into the next century and around the world.

As we begin the second century of the Springfield Telescope Makers, we extend appreciation to all the club members, their families, and all our supporters who have contributed their talents and resources to our mission to stimulate interest in astronomy and allied sciences by preserving and fostering the skill of amateur telescope making.

We are all looking forward to gathering together on the hill at our next Stellafane Convention, Aug. 1-4, 2024.

Clear Skies,

Cecilia Detrich

President, Springfield Telescope Makers