LTE: Springfield Rotary Club thanks sponsors of scholarship raffle

Dear Editor,

The Springfield Rotary Club would like to thank the following sponsors who helped make our scholarship raffle a success. We raised enough money to fund our scholarships to graduating seniors this year, and other community projects.

Platinum: 802 Credit Union, Briar Patch Farm, William Carey, Carol Cole, Sue Dana, Buddy and Deanna Dexter, Amy Duffy, Edward Jones, Jerry Farnum State Farm Ins., Gurney Brothers Construction, HB Energy, HB Fuels, Inn at Weathersfield, Lamb and McNaughton, The MacGillivray Family, Ed and Pam McQuaide, The Mobus Family, Muse and Associates, One Hundred River Street, LLC, Parker and Ankuda, Springfield Family Eyecare, Springfield Reporter, Suzy’s Little Peanuts, The Gnome, Ultimate Autobody, Frank and Jocelyn Zezza.

Gold: Diane Bush, Liz and Keith Carey, Cohn Public Relations, Debbie Cox, Sue Dowdel, Dragonfly Designs, Adam Forguites, Eileen and Paul Kendall, Puggy and Hallie Lampher, Jan McMahon, P&S Distributors, Jean Patoine, The Peppin Family, Peter Andrews, Senior Insurance Services, Pam Eastman, Springfield Barber, Keith Stern, Vermont Timberworks, Inc., and Willow Farm Pet Services.

Silver: Priscilla Arnold, Lori Brown, Boccaccio’s Salon, Mary Bowman and the late Art Bowman, Creative Contours by Mark Germain, Nicole Kollman, David Mobus and Polly Blais, Doug and Judi Priestley, Jonathan Springer, PDG 7870, Suzanne Stern, Bill Stevens, Edward Jone, Kathie Stone, Tina’s Hallmark, Claire Trask, Vittum Plumbing and Heating, and Young’s Furniture and Appliances.

Bronze: Teresa Battist, Andrea Dent, Janice Izzo, Mary Lacross, Joy and David Regan, Jeff Smith, Bill Vermouth, Woodbury Florist, Steve and Donna Young.

Thanks again for your support of Springfield Rotary, our youth, and our community.

Sincerely,

Jim Fog, President

Springfield Rotary Club

Springfield, Vt.