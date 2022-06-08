LTE: Sharon Huntley of the Vermont Journal says farewell

Dear Faithful Readers,

Four and a half years ago, reeling from a sudden job loss, I called up then Vermont Journal publisher Bob Miller and told him he had to hire me. What began as a part time gig in the office a couple days a week, updating the calendar and covering a few meetings a month, turned into a life-changing career move.

During that time period, Ludlow was facing the decision on whether to close their high school. Since I had served on the Cavendish Elementary School Board, I was well versed in the issues and asked to cover the story. From there, I was hooked, and for the first time in my career I was working in a job I absolutely loved. Although I had done a lot of writing in my previous jobs as Strategic Director and Director of Marketing, my focus from then on shifted. I was, first and foremost, a journalist… a writer.

Now, I have an opportunity to take all I have learned here at the Vermont Journal, along with my past experience, and am off on my next adventure as Director of Communications for a department in the State of Maine, a place I’ve wanted to live for years. The job is a dream come true and I will continue to be, first and foremost, a journalist… a writer.

I leave the Vermont Journal in good hands with now publisher Shawntae Webb. I am forever grateful to her and Bob for their faith in me. To my readers in Cavendish, Chester, and Ludlow, I have loved following the highs and lows in your lovely towns over these past years. To anyone that ever said they read and liked my stories, I thank you. You have no idea what it meant to me.

Be well and continue to shine!

Sincerely,

Sharon Huntley

Journalist

The Vermont Journal