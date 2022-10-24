LTE: Scott Frye on Article 22

Dear Editor,

Hold on a minute! What is this?

Voters will be presented with a word salad on the ballot coming up on Election Day this year.

The item is the proposed Article 22 to the Vermont Constitution, formerly known as Proposal 5. The proposed text reads as follows:

That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means. .

Notice that the word “abortion” isn’t in there. Neither is “pregnant” or “woman.” That’s what the majority wants you to read. Not “abortion,” but reproductive autonomy. As if a pregnant woman should only have her own body to consider, her own life, not the life and body she is nurturing inside.

Abortion, of which I am not a fan, is legal in Vermont and has been for quite sometime. The scare tactic used by activists of Article 22 is to make us think we’ll all lose rights. Not so. That is just a confusing word salad passed by the Legislature and is fairly pointless… Except the second part, which is “unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.

Now, what the heck does that mean? What State interest? Will they be limiting “reproductive autonomy based on a baby’s genetic abnormality? Based on the mother having a history of opiate abuse? Based on the parents low economic standing? Who knows?

Please do not let Article 22 become part of our wonderful State Constitution

Sincerely,

Scott Frye

Springfield, Vt.