LTE: Roderick Bates runs for Weathersfield Justice of the Peace

Dear Editor,

I’m writing to ask all Weathersfield voters to support me as an Independent candidate for Justice of the Peace on Nov. 8. There are ten positions as Justice in town, and there are only eight candidates on the ballot. I would appreciate it if you would write me in when you show up at the polls (or earlier, if you vote by mail).

In the fall of 2011 my wife Lynda Tallarico and I bought land in Weathersfield, and in 2012 we moved from my childhood home in Chester to our new place on Chimney Ridge.

I soon became active with the Weathersfield Proctor Library, and at the 2022 Town Meeting I was elected a Trustee of Public Funds. Since then the Selectboard has appointed me to be the Emergency Management Director for Weathersfield.

I have served as a Justice of the Peace in Chester, so I am experienced in the position. Weathersfield deserves a full slate of Justices, and so I am asking you to write me in. I promise that I will take the job seriously.

Thank you for your consideration.

Sincerely,

Roderick Bates

Perkinsville, Vt.