Dear Editor,

I am the State Representative for the Cavendish/Weathersfield district W2. With the new redistricting, W2 will also include the town of Baltimore.

First I want to thank all my constituents that supported me in the 2020 election. I will not be seeking reelection as your representative in 2022. I look forward to working with my successor in the future on the issues of the day.

Sincerely,

Representative John Arrison,

Ascutney, Vt.