LTE: Rep. Carolyn Partridge on Kitty Toll

Dear Editor,

I am writing this letter in support of Kitty Toll for Lieutenant Governor. Kitty served with me in the House and on the Agriculture and Forestry Committee and I know her to be a dedicated hard worker with high standards for herself and others. Having grown up the youngest of 14 children on a dairy farm, Kitty knows the value of hard work and how to get along with others.

Having served as the Chair of House Appropriations for several years, Kitty knows the budgeting process backwards and forwards. Not only will Kitty make a fantastic Lieutenant Governor, she would also be fully capable of taking the gubernatorial reins if necessary.

Please join me in voting for Kitty Toll for Lieutenant Governor in the Primary Election. Early ballots are now available from your Town Clerk and are due back by close of business on Aug. 9. Your vote is your voice, and together, we govern!

Sincerely,

Rep. Carolyn Partridge

Windham-3