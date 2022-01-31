LTE: Paul Faenza retires from BRACC

Dear Editor,

The time has finally arrived to end another chapter in my life, I am retiring from BRACC after 16 years in prevention. It has been quite a ride and I am very proud of all the work that we have accomplished not only here in Ludlow, Mount Holly, and Plymouth but throughout the state. Over the years I have had the wonderful opportunity to work with educators, schools, parents, community members, law enforcement, recovery, and of course our youth in our efforts to keep our kids safe.

We have had a positive impact when it comes to use of alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, and other drugs, and that great work still continues even in this Covid world. Whether it be attending conferences, testifying before the Vermont Legislature, or speaking to schools and community groups throughout Vermont, it was interacting with the kids in schools where I believe we had the greatest impact. We used every tool in the shed: Project Alert, DARE, VKAT/OVX, Mentoring Programs, After Prom Events, and Wellness Days. But it didn’t stop at the schools, our community efforts included: Policy work, Parent Programs, Book Reads, Game Nights, Sticker Shock, Retailer Recognition, Youth Leadership Groups, Let’s Go Fishing, Quest, and Summer Camp. The list goes on and on. Of course none of this would have been possible without all of your support and the dedication of our board members.

As BRACC enters its 19th year and a new chapter in its existence, please continue to support its mission: To take a proactive approach to preventing youth substance use and violence by promoting a healthy involved community supporting all youth in safe environments.

Sincerely,

Paul Faenza

Ludlow, Vt.