LTE: Nader Hashim

Dear Editor,

To the voters of Windham County,

I am humbled and incredibly grateful to be entrusted with the opportunity to represent you in the Vermont State Senate.

This campaign has taken me to every corner of our county and has opened my eyes to the nuances of the challenges we face. It has also provided me with the opportunity to learn about solutions, collaborate with people who have different experiences, and develop ideas on how we can move forward.

While I am immensely proud and excited to be able to represent this county, I am also continuously reminding myself that the work has only just started. At the moment in which I am writing this, there are still families who are working multiple jobs to ensure they can afford groceries or rent and people who are fearful of the coming winter and whether or not they will have a warm place to sleep. There are still people who are struggling to afford the rising cost of health insurance premiums and people who are struggling with opioid addiction. As we deal with these social and economic challenges, we are also facing increasing instances of climate catastrophes.

The list of challenges we face is long, and while I spend these next few days reflecting on the honor of being able to serve as your senator, I will also keep in the front of my mind the families in Windham County who are dealing with the various struggles that have arisen over the decades. In my opinion, the first step in the path of ensuring we have hope comes by identifying the challenges we face. Although the list is long and the logistics complicated, we can derive equitable solutions through collaboration.

The job of legislating is a team effort. It is not just an effort among legislators and different delegations; it also must involve the community. By January, I will serve and represent the people of Windham County; in order to do this effectively, I recognize I must maintain open and transparent communication, and be sure to hear the voices from across the political and socio-economic spectrum.

The job of spending time in our various communities does not end after Election Day. I intend to continue to visit different towns, speak to selectboards, hear stories from people with lived experience, and hold meetings with folks who want to share their perspectives.

If you would like to reach out to me, please email me at naderhashim.vt@gmail.com.

Thank you, again, for the opportunity, privilege, and honor to represent Windham County as your next senator.

Sincerely,

Nader Hashim

Windham County, Vt.