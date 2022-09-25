LTE: Millie Barry, candidate for Windham County Assistant Judge

Letter Editor,

My name is Millie Barry and I am a candidate for Windham County Assistant Judge.

Assistant judges are tasked with a position unique to Vermont to make sure the voice of the people is represented in the courts. The function of the assistant judge is limited to sitting beside the presiding judge in many family, civil, and relief from abuse matters to listen to the facts of the case.

Assistant judges are also tasked with the county business such as maintaining the historic Newfane County Courthouse and overseeing the budget and expense of the Windham County Sheriff Department.

Employed as a Superior Court clerk and for two years as the Windham County clerk, has provided me with knowledge of the court process while recording civil, family, and other court hearings. I am familiar with the judicial computer data base system, employees, presiding judges, court administrators, and security in both Windham County court houses. As clerk of Windham County, I have established professional relationships with clerks and treasurers in Windham County towns and have knowledge of the budget process, expenses associated with the courthouse, tax assessment to area County towns, and the sheriff’s department.

I am an active hospice and community resource volunteer, life-long Vermont resident, involved in the Town of Westminster government, and a licensed nursing assistant.

I am running as an Independent candidate and ask for your support and vote in the general election on Nov. 8. The assistant judge continues to be an important link between courts and communities in Vermont today. I am committed to listening to facts and offering an unbiased opinion and to bring a new outlook to the position.

Sincerely,

Millie Barry

Bellows Falls, Vt.