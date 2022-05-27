LTE: Matt Conkin on candidates Bos-Lun and Goldman

Dear Editor,

For all voters of Westminster, Bellows Falls, and Brookline.

The elections are coming up and all voters who believe in free elections, government for all, and that all people are equal need to pay attention. Our freedoms are in jeopardy! Sorry, but if you have not watched or read the news lately our values are under attack.

Political conservatives may take over both the Senate, House, and the Presidency. This will create such a conservative series of laws it will take decades to clean up.

Michelle Bos-Lun and Leslie Goldman are two candidates 100% for the people. Michelle cosponsored legislation, signed into law on: community schools, childcare, sustainable transportation planning, and support for public school employee health benefits.

Leslie is working on improving health care access and quality and reducing costs. She is supporting legislation on addressing the climate crisis, workforce development, social justice, and rural economics.

Please vote for Leslie and Michelle and our rights.

Sincerely,

Matt Conkin,

Westminster, Vt.