LTE: Mary Trombly calls for classmate addresses

Dear Editor,
The class of 1971 is in the process of planning their 51st class reunion. Listed below are classmates that we need to find current addresses for as previously our reunion letters were returned with no known address.
Edward Bingham
Susan Hemingway
Dennis Lynch
Gerald Martel
Rosanna (Morse) Drexler
Judy (Robbin) Morel
Richard Sileski
Sylvia (Start) Thomas
Patty Sylvester
Ann (Taylor) Currier
Martha (Waite) Wisnoosky
Laurie (Wareing) Shelly
Richard Williams
We are asking family members or people in the community who may know the current addresses of any these classmates to email Brenda Lynch at brendi67@yahoo.com or call her at 802-354-0134. Thank you for any information you can give us.
Sincerely,
Mary Trombly
Bellows Falls, Vt.