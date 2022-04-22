LTE: Mary Trombly calls for classmate addresses

Dear Editor,

The class of 1971 is in the process of planning their 51st class reunion. Listed below are classmates that we need to find current addresses for as previously our reunion letters were returned with no known address.

Edward Bingham

Susan Hemingway

Dennis Lynch

Gerald Martel

Rosanna (Morse) Drexler

Judy (Robbin) Morel

Richard Sileski

Sylvia (Start) Thomas

Patty Sylvester

Ann (Taylor) Currier

Martha (Waite) Wisnoosky

Laurie (Wareing) Shelly

Richard Williams

We are asking family members or people in the community who may know the current addresses of any these classmates to email Brenda Lynch at brendi67@yahoo.com or call her at 802-354-0134. Thank you for any information you can give us.

Sincerely,

Mary Trombly

Bellows Falls, Vt.