LTE: Mark Boutwell of Senior Solutions on Thom Simmons

Dear Editor,

Senior Solutions is pleased to announce that Thom Simmons has accepted the position of Nutrition and Wellness Director. Thom has been serving older Vermonters as the Senior Solutions’ 3SquaresVT Outreach Specialist since March of 2021. Through his ambitious outreach, he has put Senior Solutions on the map with 3SquaresVT campaigns throughout our service area.

Thom holds a J.D., law degree from the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University, and a B.S. in Economics and Business from Hofstra University. In addition to working at Senior Solutions, Thom also serves as a professor of economics and business at Greenfield Community College in Greenfield, Mass. Thom’s skills in these areas will be a significant asset to administering the nutrition programs. Combined with his gregarious and charming personality, we see him as a great fit for this position and making important contributions to the Senior Solutions’ leadership team.

Please join me in welcoming Thom to the Nutrition and Wellness Director position.

Sincerely,

Mark Boutwell

Executive Director at Senior Solutions