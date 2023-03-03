LTE Kessling on transparency

Dear Editor,

In 1970 I was working in London, England as a typographer for a chartered accountant whose specialty was tax evasion schemes for wealthy Brits. It was a long way from the piles of paper debits and credits that I reconciled at Bankers Trust on Wall Street in New York City, but it had its own charm. It was my transition into banking as art and not as science.

Pennies were no longer important parts of equations. Multiple funds and complicated logarithms gave birth to accounts hiding financial activity that would never again be quantified. Over the years I collected bank signature authority cards to help me keep track of local government banking activities, which was no longer the purpose of bookkeeping.

Last week I received my copy of Plymouth, Vt.’s 2022 Annual Report, which purports to explain the town’s financial activity for the fiscal year, which ended June 30, 2022. While the Vermont Court hasn’t shown much interest in encouraging Plymouth to release public documents in response to my lawsuit, I’d like to believe that somewhere in this town is someone besides me who wants to know the truth.

Most sincerely yours,

Nancy Kessling

Plymouth, Vt.