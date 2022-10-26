LTE: Kenneth Cooper on Judge Ricci

Dear Editor,

As an Assistant Judge for Windsor County from 1999 – 2007, I recognize the respect and compassion Judge Ricci has for his constituents, his litigants, and his staff. He is a humble man who was seen as the perfect candidate for the job by Governor Phil Scott when Judge Jack Anderson stepped down from the position. Judge Ricci has the knowledge and skills to manage Windsor County in a financially responsible manner. He deserves to be elected as a Windsor County Assistant Judge.

Sincerely,

Kenneth Cooper

Plymouth, Vt.