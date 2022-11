Dear Editor,

I enjoyed the number of ghoulish scenes that showed up in Ludlow a couple of weeks ago. They displayed a macabre sense of humor appropriate to the season, a close to the tourist season, and entrance to the isolation of darkness.

I notice that they’re disappearing though, or being modified to be less shocking. What’s up with that?

Sincerely,

Joanna Bombadd

Ludlow, Vt.