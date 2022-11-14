LTE: Heather Chase

Dear Editor,

To the communities of Athens, Chester, Grafton, and Windham,

Thank you for your vote on Election Day. I am grateful for your confidence in, and support of, me. As your newly elected State Representative, I pledge to do my best and to work hard to represent the interests of our communities in Montpelier.

Whether we personally agree or disagree about the path forward in tackling the myriad of issues confronting our citizens and state, I welcome your input. Please continue to share with me your thoughts and concerns about the issues of importance to you and your families. Between now and January, I can be reached by email at ‪heather4thehouse@gmail.com or by phone at ‪802-875-4663.

Sincerely,

Heather Chase

Chester, Vt.