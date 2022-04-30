LTE: Heather Chase on running for representative

Dear Editor,

To the residents of Chester, Grafton, Windham, and Athens, I am excited to announce my candidacy as a Democrat for the Vermont House of Representatives Windsor-Windham District. This is a new House District formed during the 2022 reapportionment process. Currently, Tom Bock represents Chester and Carolyn Partridge represents Grafton, Windham, and Athens. I am proud to have the enthusiastic endorsements of Tom Bock, and former legislators Leigh Dakin and Kathy Pellett, as well as the support of Carolyn Partridge.

It has been my privilege and a wonderful learning opportunity to have served my community as a Chester Selectboard member since 2015 and as Vice Chair since 2017. As well, I am the Chair of the Board of Civil Authority, a Justice of the Peace, having also served briefly as the Town of Chester Health Officer. In 2021, I was appointed by the Governor to serve on the Board of the Vermont Economic Progress Council. Working in these capacities has allowed me to gain expertise and understanding of local and state government.

As a registered nurse active in community health, I started my own business, Corporate Lactation Services, over 26 years ago. Since 2002, when my young family and I moved to Vermont, I’ve grown my business and raised and educated my four children in Chester. As my children have moved on with their full lives, I now have the time, energy, and passion to further serve my broader community.

Over the course of my professional career and my involvement in town leadership, I have developed skills and knowledge which will be useful in serving as your legislator in addressing the many challenges of our times. When elected, I will work diligently to represent all of you in a problem solving and consensus building manner.

I look forward to meeting with you during my campaign for the Vermont House of Representatives during the next months to share our thoughts and ideas as to how our state government can continue to improve its ability to serve all Vermonters.

I ask for your support and vote on Aug. 9, 2022, in the Democratic Primary election.

Sincerely,

Heather Chase

Chester, Vt.

heather4thehouse@gmail.com

802-875-4663