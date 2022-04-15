LTE: Dick Andrews on “Go to summer camp”

Dear Editor,

I am 76 years old, and I never had children. But I still feel like sending kids to camp after reading, “Go to summer camp,” Kyle Laurita Bonometti’s masterful description of the benefits of summer camp in the April 6 edition.

Of course, I attended Camp Plymouth for Boy Scouts more than 60 years ago, and later was a counselor there, so I know from experience how valuable camp can be, even if it is a little intimidating at first. Still, Bonometti’s piece was an excellent reminder.

Sincerely,

Dick Andrews

Springfield, Vt.