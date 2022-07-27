LTE: Dennis Devereux on Chris Winters

Dear Editor,

I want to encourage the voters to support Chris Winters to become our next Secretary of State. He has worked within this office for many years, gaining valuable experience in all areas. During my twelve years on the Government Operations Committee, Chris helped us improve the oversight of our state-regulated professions and advised us on the variety of issues that we were assigned.

Chris was always informed and non-political while helping us solve complicated problems. He has the management experience required to lead the office and is exactly what we expect from our elected officials. As Deputy Secretary of State for the last seven years, his efforts during the pandemic allowed our state to operate smoothly.

Please take the time to vote in our primary.

Sincerely,

Dennis Devereux

Mount Holly, Vt.