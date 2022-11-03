LTE: Deborah Wright on VTrans and Moover

Dear Editor,

It is way past time that Southeast Vermont Transit listens to its constituent towns who annually provide funding but have no voice in how service is provided. As a Rockingham and Bellows Falls taxpayer, I have for years voiced concern that the Moover touches only one area of all of Rockingham and Bellows Falls, and that very poorly. There is no commuter component in their planning whatsoever and those who have no other access to transportation are underserved already by SEVT.

Yes, there are some southern commuter runs to Brattleboro, yet no late hours, weekends, or holiday hours to cover different shifts for many professions, such as food and entertainment industry, factory shifts, etc. As to the northern end of Rockingham, there are only four points of stoppage, starting Penguin Mart and 99 Atkinson St. leaving the village up to Exit 6. The proposal leaves just one run north and, for many, it will be too late to get to a job on time. Again, no late hours, weekends, or holiday hours are provided.

If you live in Bellows Falls you may be able to utilize these limited routes to your benefit, but rural Rockingham and the Village of Saxtons River are beyond reach for transportation. These are areas Moover should also be connecting to their routes. SEVT should create a route to capture the remainder of Rockingham. That is where some of the Moover “savings” should go. Rockingham has been underserved for decades. Our town contribution is approximately $4,000 per annum, and with state and federal taxes, we all contribute in some fashion.

The future of communities is fewer cars per household. Higher vehicle and fuel prices are making it so. SEVT does not serve the future from this viewpoint. It is time to tell them your opinion.

Nov. 4 2022 is the last date by which comments may be received. Go to www.moover.com and look under Routes 57 and 61 to review changes. Then email randys@moover.com or mail comments to: SEVT/co Randy Schoonmaker, 45 Mill St., Wilmington, VT 05363 or VAOT, Public Transit Section, Barre City Place, 219 N. Main St., Barre, VT 05641.

Sincerely,

Deborah Wright

Bellows Falls, Vt. Village President