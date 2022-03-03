LTE: David Carroll’s poem on Vermont

Dear Editor,
This is a poem I wrote about Vermont.
“The Sun In Vermont”
The sun is shining
So bright and the
Sky is so blue
And the river its banks
Are so full to and
Montpelier is such
A beautiful sunny warm place
And I’m feeling the heat in
This beautiful hot place
And Vermont is the place
To be as the sun shines
So brightly on me and
I’m so happy I’m
In Vermont today
And I hope and pray
I get to see the warm sun
Shining in beautiful Vermont
For one more day.
Sincerely,
David P. Carroll
Ludlow, Vt.