LTE: David Carroll’s poem on Vermont

Dear Editor,

This is a poem I wrote about Vermont.

“The Sun In Vermont”

The sun is shining

So bright and the

Sky is so blue

And the river its banks

Are so full to and

Montpelier is such

A beautiful sunny warm place

And I’m feeling the heat in

This beautiful hot place

And Vermont is the place

To be as the sun shines

So brightly on me and

I’m so happy I’m

In Vermont today

And I hope and pray

I get to see the warm sun

Shining in beautiful Vermont

For one more day.

Sincerely,

David P. Carroll

Ludlow, Vt.