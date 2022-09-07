LTE: Coppice Thicket on form and music

Dear Editor,

Music takes many forms. I know, nothing new there. But what is it that you call music? Is it Grunge, Classical, Hip-Hop, or perhaps the soothing sounds of nature? Personally, I enjoy many genres and I find that I can appreciate something from most any form.

As in many things, I’ve come to appreciate more as I have matured. I am less apt to prejudge anything. Music, religious affiliation, or non-affiliated, choice of clothing, and our modes of transportation to name a few. Get the picture?

Our world is more connected in ways that I could not fathom in my youth. Regardless, this connectivity to influential people of authority, perceived or legitimate, is a growing hazard. Critical thinking will lead you in a disciplined direction. Likely a benevolent one at that.

Civilized debate among our peers and our youth should be encouraged. Information is a fraction of the equation as is the thought process itself. Soon prejudice-induced aspirations will fall to infertile ground. This is where the benevolent part takes shape.

Sincerely,

Coppice Thicket

Alstead, N.H.