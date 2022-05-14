LTE: Candace Brown on Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun

Dear Editor,

With the release of the census data comes redistricting in Vermont, which tries to make one representative for every 4200 constituents. I have been a resident of Putney for 40 years, so my district is Windham-4, which has had two representatives and two senators for the last ten years. Because Windham County lost about 17% of its population since the last census, Putney and Dummerston lost one representative: Michelle Bos-Lun.

This is great news for folks living in Westminster, Brookline, and Rockingham, the towns in her new district. I want to introduce you to Michelle Bos-Lun, who serves on the Corrections and Institutions committee, from a current constituent’s viewpoint. That committee submitted a budget that increased funds for public housing, clean water, and state park improvements.

To highlight some of her other Montpelier activities: Bos-Lun co-sponsored the Child Care bill which both increased affordability of quality childcare for families, and the Youth Council bill which passed in 2022, and cosponsored the Community Schools bill, which passed in 2021.

She did intensive work this year with students around the state from VSARN (VT Students Against Racism Network) to develop a vision on how to support schools working against racism. She regularly attends the Social Equity Caucus in the Vermont Statehouse to keep aware of challenges and pending solutions to a range of Vermont social justice issues including health care and economic and racial justice issues.

Michelle Bos-Lun is on top of key issues for all Vermonters. Please go to an event where she is speaking to hear her understanding of the issues for yourself.

Sincerely,

Candace Brown

Putney, Vt.